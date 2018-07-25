Moog Inc Class A (MOG.A) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect Moog Inc Class A to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Moog Inc Class A has set its FY18 guidance at $4.20-4.60 EPS.

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $689.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.05 million. Moog Inc Class A had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moog Inc Class A to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moog Inc Class A opened at $79.05 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.78. Moog Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOG.A shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Moog Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Moog Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Moog Inc Class A from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

