Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases Shares of 1,620 Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Cintas by 15.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 14,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “$192.53” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $2,023,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,814,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $1,288,388.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $22,861,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $206.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $130.09 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.