Monotype Imaging (TYPE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect Monotype Imaging to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Monotype Imaging has set its Q2 guidance at $0.09-0.12 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $0.47-0.52 EPS.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monotype Imaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.88. Monotype Imaging has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $641,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,697 shares of company stock worth $1,247,018. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monotype Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Monotype Imaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

