Moneta Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (MONETA)

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Moneta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moneta has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Moneta has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.01067430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004951 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013817 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Moneta Coin Profile

Moneta (CRYPTO:MONETA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2015. Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io . Moneta’s official website is moneta.io

Moneta Coin Trading

Moneta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

