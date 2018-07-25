Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 81,763 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,763 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $65,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 86,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,579,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,200 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $42,329,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences opened at $77.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $3,609,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,461,738.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $431,117.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,669 shares of company stock worth $11,367,482. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $72.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.26.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

