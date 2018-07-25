Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7610313017356 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B opened at $64.41 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $94.02.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.55 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.54.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $184,867.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,153.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Hunter sold 2,070 shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $126,808.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

