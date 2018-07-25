Millennium Management LLC Sells 551,900 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 77.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551,900 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,473,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,456,000 after buying an additional 60,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after buying an additional 583,679 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,444,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 324,725 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 20,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $496,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Heald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

CWST stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

