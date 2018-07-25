Millennium Management LLC Purchases 226,565 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 817.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals opened at $10.90 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $360.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RARX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

