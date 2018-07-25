Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 940,589 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 940,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KERX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 129,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 112,381 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75,510 shares during the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keryx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

KERX opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.66. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.96.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. equities research analysts forecast that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.