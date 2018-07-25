Millennium Management LLC Buys 13,378 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (AMWD)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 212,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 59,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark opened at $83.25 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.83. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $148.44.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on American Woodmark from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 900 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $516,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Davis bought 513 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,448.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,522.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,914 shares of company stock worth $903,494. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.