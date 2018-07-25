MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) versus UBS Group (UBS) Financial Review

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE: MSL) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

MidSouth Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. MidSouth Bancorp pays out -14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

60.7% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MidSouth Bancorp and UBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidSouth Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 UBS Group 1 2 5 0 2.50

MidSouth Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.10%. Given MidSouth Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MidSouth Bancorp is more favorable than UBS Group.

Profitability

This table compares MidSouth Bancorp and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidSouth Bancorp -13.67% 0.40% 0.05% UBS Group 3.93% 8.58% 0.49%

Volatility & Risk

MidSouth Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MidSouth Bancorp and UBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidSouth Bancorp $102.40 million 2.32 -$11.76 million ($0.27) -52.96 UBS Group $43.95 billion 1.41 $1.07 billion $1.07 15.00

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than MidSouth Bancorp. MidSouth Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UBS Group beats MidSouth Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of February 27, 2018, the company had 48 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients. This segment provides banking and lending solutions, wealth planning, investment management solutions, and corporate finance advice. The Wealth Management Americas division offers wealth management solutions designed to address the needs of high and ultra high net worth clients. This division operates the United States and Canadian wealth management businesses; and international business booked in the United States. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment management products and services comprising equities, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, hedge funds, fixed income products, real estate strategies, and infrastructure and private equity products; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and customized multi-asset solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions, as well as risk management services, such as corporate lending and associated hedging for wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

