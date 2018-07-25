Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Director Robert E. Switz Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Micron Technology opened at $53.17 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,947,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,443,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,097,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,248,000 after acquiring an additional 272,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Goldman Sachs Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.