MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $53.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.46%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David E. Rindom sold 55,858 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $4,928,909.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,803.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 300 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $26,403.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,823 in the last three months. 22.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,891,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

