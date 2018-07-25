Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) PT Set at €9.50 by HSBC

Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) received a €9.50 ($11.18) price target from stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on B4B3. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metro AG Preference Shares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.29 ($15.64).

ETR B4B3 opened at €10.30 ($12.12) on Monday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 1 year low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

