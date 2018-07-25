Meritage Homes (MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTH. Bank of America upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Meritage Homes traded down $1.75, reaching $41.10, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 561,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,837. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $742.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.37 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 258,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

