Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp traded up $0.12, hitting $18.97, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 14,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.30. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on EBSB. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

In related news, EVP Frank Romano acquired 14,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $270,780.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James G. Sartori sold 19,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $386,716.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,475 shares of company stock worth $417,494. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.