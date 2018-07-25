Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,207,000 after purchasing an additional 221,844 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,731,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,597,000 after buying an additional 265,058 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in First American Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,104,000 after buying an additional 349,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 83.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,098,000 after buying an additional 665,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,068,000 after buying an additional 150,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 27,714 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,423,113.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,673,990.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First American Financial opened at $54.10 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $46.14 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First American Financial had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.