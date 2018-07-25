Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,622 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,365 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Adobe Systems comprises about 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at $101,973,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 53.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,959. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.21.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $257.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.95 and a twelve month high of $262.73.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

