Medifast (MED) Sets New 52-Week High at $181.44

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $181.44 and last traded at $181.91, with a volume of 7378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. research analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Medifast by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

