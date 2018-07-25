Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Given a $98.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDSO. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

Shares of Medidata Solutions stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.57. Medidata Solutions has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.86 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Medidata Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $285,681.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,871. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

