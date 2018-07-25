MediBloc [MED] (MED) Trading Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [MED] has a total market capitalization of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,209.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.77 or 0.05758630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $839.33 or 0.10245200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.01050980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.01708550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00199455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.81 or 0.02597710 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00366313 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [MED]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The official message board for MediBloc [MED] is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [MED] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [MED] using one of the exchanges listed above.

