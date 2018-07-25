Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 904 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 144,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service opened at $112.44 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

