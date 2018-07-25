MBT Financial (MBTF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect MBT Financial to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter. MBT Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

MBTF stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of -0.30. MBT Financial has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $11.60.

Several research firms have commented on MBTF. BidaskClub cut shares of MBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 target price on shares of MBT Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MBT Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans.

