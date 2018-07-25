Mastercard Inc (MA) is AMI Asset Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,095,783.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $741,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,638 shares of company stock worth $48,446,066. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $209.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $126.55 and a 12-month high of $210.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nomura upped their target price on Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.56.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

