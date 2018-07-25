Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Martin Marietta Materials earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.2072579797039 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays set a $232.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup set a $262.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Shares of MLM opened at $224.20 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $189.26 and a fifty-two week high of $241.33. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $975,022.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Quillen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,373 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

