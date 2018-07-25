Marston’s (MARS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Marston’s to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 115 ($1.52) to GBX 90 ($1.19) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 117.27 ($1.55).

MARS stock opened at GBX 97.85 ($1.30) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 99.85 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.70 ($1.95).

In related news, insider Andrew Andrea acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £40,400 ($53,474.52).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

