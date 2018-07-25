Markel (MKL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Markel (NYSE:MKL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Markel earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.1740322393982 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,139.75 on Wednesday. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $995.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,194.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.71 by $2.68. Markel had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. analysts predict that Markel will post 38.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 price target on Markel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,237.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,147.55, for a total transaction of $229,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,538,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nora N. Crouch sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.58, for a total value of $103,642.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,621.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,228 in the last three months. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

