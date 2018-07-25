Marcus (MCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Marcus alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “$33.70” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

MCS stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Marcus has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marcus had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 million. analysts expect that Marcus will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marcus news, CFO Douglas A. Neis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $128,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Milstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $946,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,738,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after buying an additional 201,211 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Marcus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,041,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,613,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 790,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Marcus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 94,196 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.