Marcus (MCS) PT Raised to $40.00 at B. Riley

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “$33.70” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marcus had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 million. equities analysts expect that Marcus will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus news, CFO Douglas A. Neis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $128,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Milstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $946,160 over the last ninety days. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,738,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after acquiring an additional 201,211 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Marcus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,041,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 790,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Marcus by 8.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

