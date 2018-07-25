Manulife Financial (MFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Manulife have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Also, the company witnessed its 2018 and 2019 estimates move south in the last 30 days. While declining group benefit sales in Canada segment will weigh on results. Volatile global equity markets coupled with low bond yields has largely affected the company’s capital position. Escalating expenses have also been inducing margin contraction. Nonetheless, Manulife continues to witness new business volumes, particularly in Asia and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses, driving long-term earnings growth. It will lower allocation to alternative long duration assets over the next 12-18 months to free up $2 billion capital.”

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MFC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. CIBC raised shares of Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an in-line rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Manulife Financial traded down $0.10, hitting $18.19, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,789. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.00%. equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 459,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 75,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.