ManpowerGroup (MAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAN. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

MAN opened at $90.29 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 169.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 283,264 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 81.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 420,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 188,723 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 15.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 340,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,244,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

