Main Street Research LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Benchmark Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded up $1.24, reaching $146.63, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,553. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

