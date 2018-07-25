Main Street Research LLC Buys 5,417 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises about 2.6% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC owned about 0.17% of Lamb Weston worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 53,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of LW traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.41. 1,789,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,461. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.98. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.67 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.