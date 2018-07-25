Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $276.01 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $325.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.33. equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bay City Capital Llc sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $80,488,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Taub sold 73,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $21,135,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,625 shares of company stock valued at $104,527,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 109,665 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2,263.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 88,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

