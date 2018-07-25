Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($2.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Rebecca Taub sold 73,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $21,135,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc R. Schneebaum sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total value of $2,903,058.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,625 shares of company stock valued at $104,527,643. 56.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded down $1.75, hitting $274.26, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,271. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $325.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.65 and a beta of 1.65.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.