Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (MGU) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.8022728453935 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:MGU traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. 23,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,006. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.35%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc (the Fund) is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide to its common stockholders a high level of total return consisting of dividends, and other income and capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of equity, debt, preferred or convertible securities and other instruments that are issued by the United States and non-United States companies that own, operate or manage infrastructure assets.

