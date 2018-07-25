Macerich (MAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.47 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Macerich to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Macerich opened at $57.21 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Macerich has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $69.73.
About Macerich
Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.
