Macerich (MAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.47 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Macerich to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Macerich opened at $57.21 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Macerich has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $69.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

