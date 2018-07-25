M Winkworth PLC (WINK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85 on August 23rd

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of M Winkworth opened at GBX 126 ($1.67) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. M Winkworth has a 52-week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.65).

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

