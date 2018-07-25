M Winkworth PLC (WINK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85 on August 23rd

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of M Winkworth opened at GBX 126 ($1.67) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. M Winkworth has a 52-week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.65).
About M Winkworth
