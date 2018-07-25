M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Friday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,381 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $166,272.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,947,000 after buying an additional 296,829 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after buying an additional 222,612 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 388,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after buying an additional 72,797 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M/I Homes traded down $0.20, hitting $25.84, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 465,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,823. The company has a market cap of $762.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.10. M/I Homes has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.00 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

