Luminex Co. (LMNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $26.00 target price on Luminex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $34.10. 6,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 17,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $472,360.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 40,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,265,930.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 491,151 shares in the company, valued at $15,240,415.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,496 shares of company stock worth $2,777,427 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Luminex by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 171,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Luminex by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 141,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Luminex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,518,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Luminex by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Luminex by 46.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

