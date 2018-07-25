LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 143.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies opened at $79.22 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.37 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $80.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.03.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $400,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,081.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $581,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,023 shares in the company, valued at $445,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,498 shares of company stock worth $6,576,027 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

