LPL Financial LLC Invests $365,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Stock

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In related news, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $121,119.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 15,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $457,046.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,669.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,920 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,798. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

