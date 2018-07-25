LPL Financial LLC Invests $358,000 in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CFO Andrew S. Chang sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $36,202.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Doug Jones sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $69,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,422 shares of company stock worth $399,751. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust opened at $18.64 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.62%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.