LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in IAMGOLD Corp (IAG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 201.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,503 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,060,971 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 37.3% during the first quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 163,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of IAMGOLD opened at $5.73 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of -0.18. IAMGOLD Corp has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.41 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 48.91% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Desjardins cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.