Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Evergy (EVRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of EVRG opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $57.44.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.39 million.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

