Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.10 Million in nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Stock

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,462 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,477,536.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 369,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $9,191,702.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,892,194 shares of company stock worth $48,477,241.

nVent Electric stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.