Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 283,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $4,716,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Lumentum by 11.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $73,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $85,585.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,885.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,906 shares of company stock worth $1,949,063. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cascend Securities began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.