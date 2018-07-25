Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Louisiana-Pacific posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Louisiana-Pacific.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific opened at $26.57 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $74,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,213. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 190,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 14.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

