LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 467,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,989,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

In other LogMeIn news, insider W. Sean Ford sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $962,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $232,366.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,754. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn opened at $106.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $99.45 and a 52-week high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.43 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOGM shares. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Mizuho started coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LogMeIn from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

