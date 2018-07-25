Loews Co. (L) Stake Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Loews by 39.1% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $4,273,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Loews by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 417,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in Loews by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 51,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Loews by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.10 to $30.70 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of Loews opened at $50.04 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Loews had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

